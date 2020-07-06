Jim Duffy has thanked the NHS for their support during his recovery

Dumbarton manager Jim Duffy is targeting a return to football at the "first opportunity" after suffering a heart attack last month.

The 61-year-old has been recovering at home prior to his third term at the helm of the Scottish League One club.

In an open letter to fans, he also thanked NHS staff and well wishers for their support.

"I aim to return to my work in football at the first opportunity when doctors are happy for me to do so," he said external-link .

"While my recovery process is not yet complete, I am continuing to rest and recuperate at home with my family around me, and everything is on track."

This season's League One campaign will not kick off until 17 October as lower league clubs adapt to the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Duffy, who has previously managed the likes of Morton, Hibernian and Dundee, refused to clarify if he was aiming to be back for the start of the campaign, but added: "As that date draws nearer, we will work to ensure we have a squad ready to compete in the campaign ahead.

"You will of course be kept informed of developments in that process as they happen.

"It will be a special day when we are able to welcome you back to support us, and after your kindness in the last two weeks, I hope we can reward you with a good season."