Cyclist Katie Archibald won gold as part of Great Britain's women's team pursuit team at Rio 2016

BBC Scotland are to showcase Scottish Olympic success from the 2016 Rio Games on Friday at 19:00 BST.

Cyclists Katie Archibald and Callum Skinner, rower Heather Stanning and tennis player Andy Murray all won gold.

Swimmers Stephen Milne, Robbie Renwick, Duncan Scott, and Dan Wallace took silver as did rowers Karen Bennett, Katherine Grainger and Polly Swann.

Sally Conway took bronze in judo while Eilidh Doyle was part of Great Britain's bronze-winning 4x400m relay.

Other Scottish medal winners in Brazil included canoeist David Florence and rugby sevens players Mark Bennett and Mark Robertson.