Eve Muirhead's Team GB rink celebrate their 2014 Winter Olympic bronze

BBC Scotland are to showcase Winter Olympic achievements by some of Scotland's most famous curlers this weekend.

On Friday at 19:00 BST, the gold medal triumph by Rhona Howie's rink at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games will feature.

And the bronze medal win for Eve Muirhead's rink at Sochi 2014 will be shown on Sunday at 19:15.

Muirhead and her rink also competed at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang and narrowly missed out on another bronze.