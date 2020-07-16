BBC Scotland to show Chris Hoy & Andy Murray Olympic triumphs
The Olympic triumphs of Andy Murray and Chris Hoy are to be showcased on BBC Scotland this weekend.
Murray won his second tennis Olympic gold medal at the Rio 2016 Games with victory over Juan Martin del Potro.
That match will be on BBC Scotland and online on Friday from 19:00 BST.
Meanwhile, Hoy's six gold medals will be featured on Sunday at 19:15 BST. Hoy, who also won silver once during his Games career, is the most decorated Olympic cyclist of all time.