From the section Scotland

Eve Muirhead's Team GB rink celebrate their 2014 Winter Olympic bronze

BBC Scotland are to show famous achievements by Andy Murray, Chris Hoy, Rhona Howie and Eve Muirhead in July, as well as a classic boxing match between Ken Buchanan and Jim Watt.

The Scots' 1973 British title fight will be broadcast in the first programme on Friday, 3 July.

Murray's two Wimbledon and Olympic triumphs will also be showcased.

All six of Hoy's Olympic golds and curlers Howie and Muirhead's Winter Olympics feats will also feature.

Howie skipped Team GB to gold in 2002 and Muirhead's rink secured bronze 12 years later.

The programmes will be on the BBC Scotland channel and iPlayer on Friday and Sunday evenings.