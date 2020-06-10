Last updated on .From the section Scotland

McGinn is fit to play when the Premier League resumes on Wednesday after an ankle injury

John McGinn should be the "role model" of every young player in Scotland, says Preston boss Alex Neil.

McGinn has been impressive for Aston Villa since joining from Hibernian in 2018, helping them to promotion to the Premier League.

Neil played alongside James MacArthur and James McCarthy at Hamilton, and believes McGinn has the same talent.

"Along with Jack Grealish he's probably been Aston Villa's player of the season," Neil said.

"He's probably the one at the moment if you're a young player in Scotland, he should be your role model."

McGinn is back fit after suffering an ankle injury in December, and could play in the Premier League's first game back as Villa face Sheffield United.

Neil, whose Preston side sit sixth in England's Championship as the season restarts on Saturday, believes McGinn is proof that Scotland is a "great place to pick players up".

The former Hamilton manager added the success of Scottish players in England depends as much on their mentality as their talent.

"It's the mind frame of the players that come down, to be honest," he told BBC Scotland.

"I played with the two James's at Hamilton and the success they had, if you said to me at the time, would they have had it? I wouldn't have been confident in saying 'definitely', although they were very good players.

"But what they have is an insatiable desire to succeed. And I think John's got that. You can get good players that can come down here and get lost."