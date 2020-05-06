Wellbeing focus key to retaining sports star, says leading academic

Athletics, like all sports, is currently suspended because of coronavirus

Sports clubs and organisations risk losing their star performers if they do not focus on athlete wellbeing during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a leading academic.

Sport is in lockdown because of the crisis, with little or no indication about how or when it can resume.

It represents a period of uncertainty and insecurity for athletes, particularly those at the top.

And David Lavallee, Professor of Duty of Care in Sport at Abertay University in Dundee, says while some sports organisations have been proactive in supporting players during the crisis, others have been guilty of "some poor practice".

"The initial response has been quite mixed," he told BBC Scotland. "If I could ever define duty of care, it is support when needed, the when bit is the absolutely crucial bit and right now there are many participants across sport, whether they are players, coaches etc that need support right now.

"The reputation of various clubs will become very apparent and I think the consequences will be some of the best players, the most talented players that some clubs have been nurturing for quite a long time, will leave and go to another club that is able to demonstrate they can provide better support.

"The smart choice for the player going forward is going to be looking at the club, the sport that has got the top player support programmes in place and have a very strong reputation for that."

Abertay University have launched a free set of resources to help sports groups meet their duty of care obligations. Those include physical and mental wellbeing as well as individual, economic, social and community development.

And Professor Lavallee said: "People who see themselves very strongly and exclusively as an athlete will forgo a lot of other opportunities. Their sports, their organisations will probably have encouraged them to not do other things to be able to focus just on the sport because it is very cut throat.

"Then when you get in this situation and people say, 'I don't really have anything else to fall back on right now', they are questioning whether the clubs, the coaches, the people who were involved in encouraging them to not do anything else really had their best interests at heart."

Scottish football is struggling to plot a way through the current situation with the lockdown presenting clubs with potentially crippling financial problems, a situation which is threatening the livelihoods of hundreds of players all around the country.

"There are lots of organisations and associations that have stepped up," added Professor Lavallee. "I have been in contact with [football union] PFA Scotland that have been supporting their members with regards to education and careers.

"So there has definitely been some really good practice going on and I think it is one of those areas I have seen where sports are willing to share their success with others so I think sports that are looking to get some support, those resources are there."