Sportscotland releases £16.4m of funding amid coronavirus pandemic

sportscotland helps to fund sports clubs across the country as well as governing bodies

Sportscotland, the country's national agency for sport, has released £16.4m of funding early to struggling governing bodies and clubs.

49 governing bodies have been given a share of £8.9 million pounds, with the remaining £7.1m for community sports hubs, sports clubs and the active schools programme.

Sportscotland has also relaxed objectives usually linked to funding.

The investment equates to half of the agency's annual allocation to partners.

"We recognise that the current coronavirus crisis is putting a real financial strain on many sports organisations," sportscotland chief executive Stewart Harris told BBC Scotland.

"The Scottish Government and sportscotland are committed to working with partners to support the sporting system through this difficult time."

The investment, jointly funded by the Scottish Government and the National Lottery aims to help protect jobs across the sector, such as development officers, coaches and administration staff.

Sportscotland say around 1,600 jobs will be supported; 1,000 at sports governing bodies and a further 600 with local partners, clubs and community organisations across the country.

The funding is usually conditional on targets, such as governing bodies growing their membership, or performance targets for athletes like Olympic qualification or medal tally, but the rules have been relaxed amid the current crisis.

"We will actively consider further advancements of investment if required," Harris added.

"We will continue to work closely with all partners to understand their specific circumstances in supporting community sport and will consider these as part of our ongoing commitment to determine what further support might be needed."