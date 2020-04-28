Sport minister to discuss phased return with key figures in Scottish sport

Joe Fitzpatrick will hold a virtual meeting next week

Sports minister Joe Fitzpatrick has invited key figures within Scottish sport to discuss a phased return of events, BBC Scotland has learned.

Playing behind closed doors while coronavirus measures remain in place will be discussed on 5 May.

Fitzpatrick hopes to meet virtually with the Scottish FA, the SPFL, Scottish Rugby and Sportscotland.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon has said matches behind closed doors is not impossible but unlikely anytime soon.

The UK government has held talks with major sporting organisations in England with a view to a resumption of sport.

Professional football and rugby have been suspended since last month because of the virus pandemic while the Olympics has been postponed until summer 2021.