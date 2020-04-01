Scottish sport round-up: Scotland delays and players on leave

Scotland women are vying to qualify for the Euro Championship, which will now take place in 2022

Scotland's wait for their Euro 2020 qualification fate rumbles on, with the play-off against Israel now delayed from June until further notice.

Scotland women's qualifiers for Euro 2021 - which has been moved to 2022 - against Albania and Finland have also been postponed.

On the domestic scene, all players at Scottish Championship leaders Dundee United have been put on furlough leave.

And Hearts players have enlisted PFA Scotland in talks over pay deferrals.

In a flashback to happier times, though, there are two more Scottish Cup classic matches to look forward to on the BBC Scotland channel and website this weekend.

Scotland's Jamie Murray will not get the chance to add to his haul of seven Grand Slam doubles titles at Wimbledon this year after the tournament was cancelled.

And Scottish second-tier rugby champions Biggar have spoken of their disappointment at being denied promotion following the decision to declare the domestic season null and void.

Wondering how this season's Scottish Premiership might end up if all the games are played? Look no further...

