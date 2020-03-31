Scottish sport round-up: Wage measures announced and club rugby season null and void

Scotland rugby head coach Gregor Townsend and chief executive Mark Dodson have deferred a portion of their wages until September

Scotland's domestic rugby season was declared null and void on Tuesday, with the game's governing body and Scottish football authorities also unveiling pay reduction measures.

Scottish FA and SPFL staff - including Scotland head coach Steve Clarke - have taken a 10% wage cut during the coronavirus crisis.

Gregor Townsend, head coach of the rugby national team, has accepted a 25% pay deferral along with Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh counterparts Dave Rennie and Richard Cockerill.

Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson is deferring 30% of his salary, while the domestic season - which was cancelled 11 days ago - has now been voided after around half the clubs voted in favour.

Elsewhere, Scottish football's top two clubs have been punished by Uefa for Europa League misdemeanours. Rangers have been fined a total of £18,165 for three incidents of fan misbehaviour, while Celtic must pay a penalty of £13,300 for the late kick-off of their match away to FC Copenhagen.

And Celtic manager Neil Lennon has conceded the Scottish Premiership champions may look to implement wage cuts amid the coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

In athletics, Scottish track and field athlete Eilidh Doyle believes the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics until summer 2021 "can work in my favour" as she strives to compete at a third Games.

And the Wimbledon tennis championships, due to start on 29 June, look set to be cancelled for the first time since World War Two. Scotland's Jamie Murray, a seven-time Grand Slam doubles champions, believes delaying the showpiece until later in the year may not be possible.