Curling: World Women's Championship cancelled two days before start

Eve Muirhead's Scotland were among the medal contenders for the event

The World Women's Curling Championship in Canada has been cancelled two days before the competition was due to start due to the spread of coronavirus.

Eve Muirhead's Scotland rink were among 13 nations preparing to compete at the event, which was to run until 22 March.

But it has been postponed on the advice of British Columbia's health bodies.

The World Curling Federation (WCF) say there is an "ongoing evaluation" about the men's event, which is due to be held in Glasgow at the end of March.

"Communication on them will be made separately as is appropriate," read a statement from the organisation.

Referencing the women's competition in Port George WCF president Kate Caithness spoke of her "regret that it is no longer possible" to stage the tournament.

She added: "However, the safety of our athletes, officials, staff and supporters is paramount which we cannot guarantee with the fast-evolving nature of this worldwide situation."

It was the first event in which qualification points could be earned for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and the WCF say they will consider the implications of that and "discuss potential changes".