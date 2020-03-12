Coronavirus: No plans to cancel Scottish football after government advisory

Media playback is not supported on this device Sturgeon - cancel overseas school trips

There are no plans to postpone football matches as of yet, despite the Scottish government advising gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said this should be enacted from next week to free up emergency services to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Rangers' Europa League match with Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox on Thursday is set to go ahead as planned, as is a full fixture list of SPFL games this weekend, including Sunday's Old Firm derby.

Scotland's Six Nations encounter with Wales in Cardiff on Saturday is also still scheduled to go ahead.

However, rugby's Pro 14 competition - involving Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh - has been suspended indefinitely because of the outbreak.

Uefa are expected to make a decision about whether to delay Euro 2020 by one year at an emergency meeting on Tuesday.

The UK government is considering banning sporting fixtures - but Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that will not happen immediately.

There have now been 60 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Scotland - a rise of 24 from Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon said: "The view that the health secretary and I have come to is that there are wider issues to take account of here.

"Mass gatherings require to be policed, they require to have emergency ambulance cover, they require the services of voluntary health services.

"At a time when we need to be reducing the pressures on these frontline workers - in order to free them up to focus on the significant challenge that lies ahead - I do think it's inappropriate that we continue as normal."