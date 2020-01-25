Scotland Women will take on Northern Ireland, Ukraine and Iceland in Euro qualifiers warm-up

Kim Little scored for Scotland in their 1-0 victory over Brazil at last year's Pinatar Cup

Shelley Kerr's Scotland will take on Northern Ireland, Ukraine and Iceland in March as a warm-up for their Euro 2021 qualifiers.

The Pinatar Cup will take place in Spain, a month before ties against Cyprus and Portugal.

Scotland will come up against former Kilmarnock manager Kenny Shiels when they take on Northern Ireland.

They will also face Iceland for the fifth time since 2016, and Ukraine for the first time in 12 years.

Scotland recorded a victory over Brazil at the Pinatar Arena last year, in preparation for their first World Cup finals appearance.

Pinatar Cup 2020

Wednesday, 4 March - Ukraine v Scotland

Saturday, 7 March - Scotland v Iceland

Tuesday, 10 March - Northern Ireland v Scotland