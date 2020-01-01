Scotland sporting calendar 2020: Major events of the year

BBC Scotland Sport will be across all the major events in 2020

BBC Scotland picks out the biggest sporting events for Scottish sportspeople in 2020, including the the Tokyo Olympics, European Football Championships, and Six Nations.

The month-by-month list details further fixtures and events to look out for that will be held in Scotland or major events that may include Scottish teams or sportspeople.

Major events in 2020

Tokyo Olympics

Plenty of Scots will be hoping to compete at the summer Olympics. European 1500m champion Laura Muir had little preparation for the Doha World Athletics Championships having not raced for two months in the lead up, but almost set a new personal best after finishing fifth.

Callum Hawkins, Lynsey Sharp, Eilish McColgan and Jake Wightman are among the other Scottish athletes set for Tokyo 2020, taking place between July 24 and August 9.

Fresh from their first ever World Cup tournament in 2019, some Scots will be targeting a place in the Team GB women's football team - Arsenal's Kim Little has declared herself available for Tokyo, while Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert and Manchester City's Caroline Weir could also be in contention for a spot.

Euro 2020

Scotland men's side will face Israel in their one-off Euro 2020 play-off semi-final at Hampden on 26 March, and if Steve Clarke's side progress, they will be away to Norway or Serbia for a finals place five days later.

Monday 15 June could end the national side's exile from major tournaments, and the venue would be Hampden, as they would welcome the Czechs for their first group D match. They would then travel to Wembley to face England, before returning to Hampden to host Croatia.

Whether they make the finals or not, Scotland will play a big part in the European Championships, being held between 12 June and 12 July, with three group games and a last-16 tie being held at the national stadium.

Six Nations

Scotland start the 2020 Six Nations in Dublin before hosting England at Murrayfield for the chance to retain the Calcutta Cup for a third year - the trophy stayed with Gregor Townsend's men after a thrilling 38-38 draw at Twickenham in 2019.

Italy host the Scots in round three at the Stadio Olympico in Rome, before an Edinburgh contest against France and a concluding fixture at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff to take on defending champions Wales.

The 21st Six Nations Championship will be held between 1 February and 14 March.

Ryder Cup

Robert MacIntyre is aiming to become the first Scottish golfer since 2014 to compete at the Ryder Cup. The 23-year-old from Oban finished Rookie of the Year in his debut season on the European Tour.

MacIntyre says the Ryder Cup and top 50 in the world is "all achievable" if he continues to improve. He would be the first Scot since Stephen Gallacher was picked by captain Paul McGinley six years ago for the event held at Gleneagles.

The 43rd Ryder Cup will be held in the United States from September 25-27 at Whistling Strains in Wisconsin. Padraig Harrington captains Europe while Steve Striker leads Team USA.

Month-by-month calendar

The BBC is not responsible for any changes to dates and fixtures that may be made. For more details of forthcoming events, visit the specific sport page on the website.

January

1: Darts - PDC World Championship men's final, Alexandra Palace, London

12-19: Snooker - The Masters, London

13-26: Tennis - Australian Open, Melbourne

15-29: Ice Hockey - Challenge Cup semi-finals

17-19: Football - Scottish Cup fourth round

24: Cycling - National Track Championships, Manchester

24-26: Ice Skating - European Short Track Championships, Debrecen, Hungary

31: Football - Scottish/European transfer deadline day

February

1: Rugby union - Men's Six Nations, Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

2: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations, Ireland v Scotland, Energia Park, Dublin, Ireland

6: Darts - Premier League Darts, P&J Live, Aberdeen

8: Rugby union - Men's Six Nations, Scotland v England, Murrayfield, Edinburgh

8-9: Football - Scottish Cup last-16

9: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations, Scotland v England, Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow

15: Athletics - Indoor Grand Prix, Emirates Arena, Glasgow

20: Football - Uefa Europa League round of 32, first leg

22: Rugby union - Men's Six Nations, Italy v Scotland, Stadio Olympico, Rome, Italy

22-23: Athletics - British Athletics Indoor Championships, Glasgow

23: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations, Italy v Scotland, Stadio Giovanni Mari, Legnano, Italy

27: Football - Uefa Europa League round of 32, second leg

29-Mar 1: Football - Scottish Cup quarter-finals

March

6-8: Darts - UK Open, Minehead, Somerset

7: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations, Scotland v France, Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow

8: Rugby union - Men's Six Nations, Scotland v France, Murrayfield, Edinburgh

8: Ice Hockey - Challenge Cup final, Viola Arena, Cardiff

9: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations, Wales v Scotland, Cardiff Arms Park

12: Football - Uefa Europa League round of 16, first leg

14: Rugby union - Men's Six Nations, Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, Cardiff

14-22: Curling - Women's World Championships, CN Centre, Canada

15: Basketball - 2020 British Trophy finals, Emirates Arena, Glasgow

19: Football - Uefa Europa League round of 16, second leg

24: Football - Glasgow City v Wolfsburg, Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg

26: Football - Scotland v Israel, UEFA Euro 2020 play-off semi-final, Hampden, Glasgow

28-5 Apr: Curling - World Men's Curling Championship, Glasgow

31: Football - UEFA Euro 2020 play-off final

April

1: Football - Wolfsburg v Glasgow City, Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg

2-5: Golf - Women's ANA Inspiration, Mission Hills, California, USA

4-5: Ice Hockey - Elite League play-off quarter-finals

9: Football - Uefa Europa League quarter-finals, first leg

9: Football - Cyprus v Scotland, Women's European Qualifiers

9-12: Golf - The Masters, Augusta, USA

11-12: Football - Scottish Cup semi-finals

11-12: Ice Hockey - Elite League play-off finals, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

14: Football - Scotland v Portugal, Women's European Qualifiers

14-19: Swimming - British Championships, London Aquatics Centre

16: Football - Uefa Europa League quarter-finals, second leg

18: Horse racing - The Scottish Grand National, Ayr

18-4 May: Snooker - World Championships, The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

25-2 May: Football - Women's Champions League semi-finals

26: Athletics - The London Marathon

30: Football - Uefa Women's Champions League semi-finals, first leg

May

7: Football - Uefa Europa League semi-finals, second leg

7: Darts - Premier League Darts, SSE Hydro, Glasgow

9: Football - Scottish Cup final, Hampden, Glasgow

14-17: Golf - PGA Championship, San Francisco, USA

16-17: Football - Final weekend of the Scottish Premiership season

20-24: Football - Scottish Premiership play-off final

21: Darts - Premier League Darts play-offs, The O2, London

22: Rugby union - Challenge Cup final, Marseille, France

23: Rugby union - Champions Cup final, Marseille, France

24: Football - Uefa Women's Champions League final, Vienna, Austria

24-7 June: Tennis - The French Open, Roland Garros, Paris, France

27: Football - Uefa Europa League final, Gdansk, Poland

June

5: Football - Scotland v Albania, Women's European Qualifiers

9: Football - Finland v Scotland, Women's European Qualifiers

12-12 July: Football - Euro 2020 Championships

18-21: Golf - US Open, New York

20: Rugby union - Pro14 final, Cardiff City Stadium

20-21: Athletics - British Championships, Manchester

26: Cricket - Scotland v Blackcaps, Summer International ODI, The Grange, Edinburgh

29-12 July: Tennis - Wimbledon

July

9-12: Golf - Scottish Open, PGA European Tour, The Renaissance Club

12: Football - Euro 2020 Championships final

16-19: Golf - The Open Championship, Royal St. George's

18-26: Darts - World Matchplay, Winter Gardens, Blackpool

24-9 Aug: Olympic Games, Tokyo, Japan

August

20-23: Golf - Women's British Open, Royal Troon

25-6 Sep: Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan

26-30: Athletics - European Championships, Paris, France

31-13 Sep: Tennis - US Open, New York

September

6-13: Cycling - Tour of Britain

18: Football - Portugal v Scotland, Women's European Qualifiers

19: Shinty - Camanachd Cup final, The Dell, Kingussie

19: Horse racing - Ayr Gold Cup

22: Football - Scotland v Finland, Women's European Qualifiers

25-27: Golf - The Ryder Cup, Wisconsin, USA

October

4: Athletics - The Great Scottish Run, Glasgow

11: Athletics - The Stirling Scottish Marathon

18-15 Nov: Cricket - T20 World Cup, Australia

November

15: Cricket - T20 World Cup final, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia

16: Tennis - ATP World Tour Finals, London

18-24: Tennis - Davis Cup finals, Madrid, Spain

24-6 Dec: Snooker - UK Championship, York

December

TBC: Darts - PDC World Championship, Alexander Palace, London