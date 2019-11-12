Scotland: Andy Robertson, Ryan Fraser and Scott McTominay withdraw from squad

Captain Andy Robertson is among a trio of Premier League players to withdraw injured from the Scotland squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers with Cyprus and Kazakhstan.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay and Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser join Liverpool left-back Robertson in pulling out.

Midfielders Lewis Morgan and Graeme Shinnie are added to the squad.

Defender Liam Cooper, the Leeds United captain, withdrew injured on Monday.

Robertson, who delivered the cross for Liverpool's second goal in the 3-1 win over Manchester City on Sunday, will remain with Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for a couple of days but will not travel to Cyprus for Saturday's match.

McTominay was carried off during Manchester United's 3-1 weekend win over Brighton & Hove Albion, while Fraser played the full 90 minutes of Bournemouth's 2-1 loss at Newcastle United.

Celtic's Morgan is drafted in despite having made just three club appearances since August, while Shinnie has impressed at Derby County since breaking into the team last month.

