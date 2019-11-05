Glasgow named European Capital of Sport for 2023

The Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome will host the UCI Track Cycling World Cup this weekend

Glasgow has succeeded in its bid to be named European Capital of Sport in 2023, becoming the first city to take the title twice.

Having first had the accolade in 2003, Glasgow had been in competition with Genoa in Italy.

It will coincide with the inaugural UCI Cycling World Championships.

"Sport is part of this great city's DNA," said councillor David McDonald, depute leader of Glasgow City Council and chair of Glasgow Life.

"It is a huge honour that this investment and our commitment to sport has been recognised by ACES Europe and we're thrilled that Glasgow will be the first European city to have won this great accolade twice.

"In 2023, the eyes of the world will once again be on Glasgow and Scotland as we host the first ever UCI World Cycling Championships - and as the European Capital of Sport, we further add to our global sporting credentials."

Gian Francesco Lupattelli, President of ACES Europe, said: "I can see that the city has not stood still since 2003 but gone from strength to strength, with the addition of some truly world-class facilities and sport and health initiatives taking place which has seen usage levels rise significantly."