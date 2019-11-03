Olympic pair Callum Hawkins & Andy Butchart to race in Kirkcaldy

Andrew Butchart will race fellow Scot Callum Hawkins in Kirkcaldy

Olympic pair Callum Hawkins and Andy Butchart will go head-to-head over 4km at the Lindsays Short Course XC Championships in Kirkcaldy on Saturday.

Hawkins, 27, finished fourth in the marathon at the World Championships in Doha last month, six seconds short of a bronze medal.

And the Scottish marathon record holder is fresh from a second-place finish in the men's national XC relay last month.

Butchart, 28, was eliminated from the 5,000m in Doha in the heats.

The two will lead a line-up of 600 athletes, with a record entry list of 345 for the women's 4km.