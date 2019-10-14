Shinty: 'Quite special' Kingussie are back on top after '10 years of hurt'

Kingussie had not won the league since dominating shinty until 2009

Having once appeared in the Guinness Book of Records as the most successful sports team in the world, Kingussie have risen to the top of shinty again after "10 years of hurt" that "never stopped us dreaming".

That is how the Badenoch club hailed on social media their first Premiership title in a decade following Saturday's 4-1 victory away to Kilmallie.

In the early 1990s, Kingussie went four years unbeaten, winning 20 consecutive titles.

When the new league system was introduced, they claimed 12 of the first 13 titles before dominance of the sport shifted to rivals Newtonmore.

But, although they exited the prestigious Camanachd Cup in the third round this season, signs of a shift in power came as Kingussie also claimed the Macaulay Cup and made the semi-finals of the MacTavish Cup.

"We've known for some time that this group of players were something quite special," manager John Gibson told BBC Scotland. "But it's their first season with any sort of success.

"Most of them have been together through primary school, under-14s, under-17s and won at all those levels, but the first real senior silverware certainly was a big ask when most of them are still so young.

"We're probably ahead of where we'd hoped to be with this group of players, but we're glad we've got over the line for a first winning season and then only they can dictate how successful they can be."

Gibson is not satisfied with one league title and believes his charges have more to prove.

"A particularly successful season is winning the league and another cup - whether that's the Camanachd, Macaulay, MacTavish," he said.

"Obviously, in our history, we've had a few grand slam successes. It's a very difficult thing to do and I don't think it's something you can plan to do."

Kingusie beat Kilmallie to secure the Premiership title

Gibson, himself a successful player, stressed that this season's title win "isn't something that happened overnight".

"From the first week in January right through until now - that's 10 months of commitment to wet nights, training in snow in January and February," he said.

"This season they've really started to develop and it's the consistency - every one of them has been fantastic this season from the 18-year-olds through to James Hutchison at 40 years old."

Gibson said his "small squad" benefitted from a community of spirit that ensured players did not leave half way through the season.

"They've all grown up with it and they have all got fathers, uncles, grandfathers who have played and they've been around it long enough to know what's required to be successful," he said.

A party is guaranteed on Saturday 26 October, when Kingussie expect to be officially presented with the Premiership trophy after their final fixture at Kyles Athletic.

"There will be a proper weekend of it that weekend," Gibson added. "Family, other coaches, the committee, everyone is tied into it somehow - so it's nice to get a chance to celebrate together."