Shinty: Kingussie two points off Premiership title after defeating Kinlochshiel

Kingussie need a maximum of two points from their last two games to secure the Premiership title after a 3-0 home win over Kinlochshiel.

Local rivals and defending champions Newtonmore dropped out of the title race after losing 4-3 at home to Kyles.

Oban Camanachd remain in contention along with the league leaders and Kyles after beating Inveraray 3-1 at Mossfield.

The result also confirmed Inveraray's relegation.

Glasgow Mid Argyll will join National Division champions Fort William in next season's Premiership after a 3-1 victory on Skye secured promotion.

James Falconer in the first half, then Fraser Munro and Ruairidh Anderson after the break, put Kingussie into pole position to win their first league title for a decade.

Kyles went ahead three times against Newtonmore through Roddy MacDonald, Robbie MacLeod and MacDonald again. Drew MacDonald and Glen MacKintosh struck back but Robbie MacLeod then made it 4-2 to Kyles in advance of a reply from Ewen Fraser.

Newtonmore have now followed up their Camanachd Cup success with back-to-back home league defeats.

Allan MacDonald made the half-time score 1-0 to Inveraray. Daniel MacVicar, Andrew MacCuish and Scott MacMillan then kept Camanachd in the title race while also confirming the drop for their Argyllshire rivals.

For half an hour after Ross MacKinnon's opener, Skye looked as if they might sustain their promotion push. However the prolific Calum McLay struck a vital equaliser for Mid Argyll just before half time. Craig Anderson's penalty then gave the Glasgow side the lead in advance of Mark Bain's clincher.