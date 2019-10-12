Japan v Scotland: Can you name the Scotland XV that won in 2015?
|Rugby World Cup Pool A: Japan v Scotland
|Venue: International Stadium Yokohama Date: Sunday, 13 October Kick-off: 11:45 BST
|Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland, Radio Five Live, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.
Scotland face Japan on Sunday with qualification for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals at stake.
The Scots beat their hosts 45-10 when they met in the 2015 tournament, but can you remember the Scotland XV that started that match?
Can you name the Scotland team the last time they played Japan in the 2015 World Cup?
