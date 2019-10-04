Scottish Government fund to give free sanitary products to 500 clubs

A total of 500 sports clubs around Scotland are to receive free sanitary products courtesy of a new Scottish Government fund.

Around £50,000 will be dedicated to help tackle period poverty.

It follows the work of On The Ball, a group initially set up by three female Celtic fans to convince their club to offer free period products at games.

"We want to tackle this. This is about talking more openly about it," said communities secretary Aileen Campbell.

"While this announcement for funding is small, it's a start. It's within a broader context of Scotland being viewed as a global lead in access to sanitary products.

"I've had sports clubs getting in touch with me, asking about what they need to do to enable them to provide products - so this is also about wider engagement.

"It's about making sure this is an issue that's not hidden and menstruation is not a barrier to getting involved in sport."

On The Ball has since developed into a campaign to get free sanitary products in football grounds around the UK.

Started by Orlaith Duffy, Erin Slaven and Mikaela McKinley, it now has 101 clubs involved.