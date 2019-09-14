Camanachd Cup final abandoned due to bad weather

The An Aird pitch was waterlogged with attempts to remove water before throw-up

The Camanachd Cup final between Newtonmore and Oban Camanchd has been abandoned due to poor conditions.

The game was played in treacherous weather in Fort William before referee Robert Baxter halted the game at the start of the second half with the game sitting at 0-0.

A date for the replay has yet to be decided.

"It was getting dangerous," said Oban manager Stephen Sloss.

"The referee's got a difficult job as it is out there and he was struggling with what was a slide, what was a fall.

"It's difficult and probably shouldn't have started - but it's a Camanachd Cup final. It was nil-nil so I'm happy with that.

"It might benefit us, one of our better players was suspended."

Newtonmore boss PJ MacIntosh added: "It wasn't great when we started but we weathered the first half, there weren't too many injuries or too many sliding tackles. Wee bit disappointing but he made the right decision.

"We're gutted, we wanted to finish it. We put 45 minutes into it, weathered the storm, big wind in Oban's favour and once you start you just want to finish it."

The last time a fixture has been abandoned in the competition was the 2009 semi-final, when Kingussie were 4-0 up against Kyles Athletic who went on to win the replay.

The U14s MacMaster Cup due to held before the Camanachd Cup final was also postponed.

'sorry' - reaction

Referee Robert Baxter explained his decision: "Player safety is paramount and the rain has come on a lot heavier, the pitch condition has to be taken into consideration too. It's a lot more fair to both teams to call it and hopefully next time they'll play it on a day with dry conditions.

"It's the biggest day on the shinty calendar, you've got to give it a chance with all that goes into it to make it happen and a lot of folk have travelled long distances but, sorry."