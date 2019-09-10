Scotland: What have we learned from Steve Clarke's first four games?

Scotland have conceded 10 goals in Steve Clarke's four games in charge

Four games, three defeats, and a tenure-defining Euro 2020 play-off looming ever closer into view - it has not been an auspicious start for Steve Clarke as Scotland manager.

A solitary victory over Cyprus is the one shaft of light, while heavy defeats home and away against Belgium, and a meek loss at the hands of Russia, provided a worrying backdrop.

So what have we already learned from Clarke's first four games, and what needs to be addressed to end the 22-year wait for a major tournament?

Conundrum in attack

Scotland have scored just three goals in their first four matches under Clarke, and although they have faced two formidable teams, there is clearly an issue in front of goal.

Clarke has opted for different strikers in each of his first four games and, when that is expanded out to those he has selected on either flank in support of his No.9, that number balloons to 10 different players.

While the former Kilmarnock manager has been dogged by injuries - Steven Naismith and Leigh Griffiths have yet to feature under him - it's clear that Clarke has not yet found a combination of forward players that he is comfortable with.

Struggling to defend set-pieces

One of the traits that Clarke was expected to bring to the job was his expertise in moulding a team to become resolute defensively and more than the sum of its parts.

However, four games in, there are still glaring issues in the backline that will need to be urgently addressed before the play-offs - not least the manner in which Clarke's team have struggled against set-pieces.

Scotland have conceded three goals from set-pieces in those four games - 33% of the total conceded - and Clarke said after the Belgium defeat that his side can't "afford" to let in such silly goals.

Granted, he has been without several defenders through injury, but unless he figures out a way to improve that aspect, Scotland will continue conceding costly goals.

Still reasons to be optimistic?

The last four days have been a dour experience for even the most optimistic member of the Tartan Army, and the half-empty stands at Hampden are certainly a testament to that.

However, it's worth remembering that despite the recent run of form to the contrary, Scotland's record at home is still decent.

The last time they lost two consecutive home games was in 2013, when Wales and Belgium won in Hampden 1-2 and 2-0 respectively. Since then, Scotland have won nine, drawn four and now lost three.

Clarke may be struggling to accentuate the positives after the last two results, but he should still be looking to lean on the support of the Tartan Army and the national team's record at Hampden.