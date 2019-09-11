Cost of the Game 2019/20: Test your knowledge
Time is on the side of Bob MacIntyre - the humble, shinty playing rising star of golf - after his third European Tour runners-up prize this season, writes Tom English.
From train journeys to tackle bags, Gregor Townsend's team is taking no chances at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
Conundrum in attack, key players missing and set-piece difficulties - what have we learned from Steve Clarke's first four games as Scotland manager?
Watch highlights as Scotland beat Georgia 36-9 at Murrayfield to earn their third win from four World Cup warm-up matches.
New Glasgow Clan head coach Zack Fitzgerald speaks to BBC Scotland about life as an ice hockey enforcer.
Scotland back-row Ryan Wilson tells Tom English about his anxious sweat over a World Cup place.
Scot Jamie Gillan on his remarkable rise from rugby-daft teenager to Cleveland Browns' starting punter in the NFL.
