Five Scots athletes picked for The Match between Europe and USA in September

McColgan, right, will be among the five-strong Scots contingent representing Europe in The Match

Five Scottish athletes have been picked for the European team to take on the USA in The Match on 9-10 September.

Beth Dobbin runs in the 200m, Lynsey Sharp goes in the 800m, Jemma Reekie in the 1500m, Eilish McColgan in the 3000m and Jake Wightman in the 1500m.

All four women will represent Britain at the World Championships in Doha three weeks later, while Wightman has yet to qualify.

The Match is a Ryder Cup-style tournament being held in Minsk.

It features 304 athletes and sees Europe and the USA go head to head for the first time since the 1960s in a four-a-side contest in the individual events, with two teams each in the relays.