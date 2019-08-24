Shinty: Fort William lift Balliemore Cup by beating Glasgow Mid Argyll in extra-time

Padraig MacNeil became the toast of Fort William after his double, including and extra-time winner, secured the Balliemore Cup after a 3-2 win over Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Fort added shinty's intermediate title with victory on their own An Aird pitch to the National Division title and a return to the Mowi Premiership.

Following a goalless first half, prolific Glasgow striker Calum McLay scored the opener and stuck again a minute after Alexander MacMillan's equaliser.

MacNeil made the game a 120-minute battle, equalising with just six of the 90 remaining and struck his winner early in extra time.

Lovat preserved their Premiership lead with a 2-0 win away to Kyles thanks to Greg Matheson's first-half double, his first coming after 25 minutes and his second a penalty just before the break.

Newtonmore leapfrog Kingussie into second place by beating Inveraray 5-0 at home.

Ewen Fraser struck on either side of half time for Newtonmore, who were already 2-0 up through Iain Robinson and Evan Menzies. Drew MacDonald rounded off a dominant performance.

Oban Camanachd maintain their more distant challenge with a 3-1 defeat of Caberfeidh in Strathpeffer.

Scott MacMillan, Malcolm Clark and Andrew MacCuish had Oban 3-0 up within the first quarter. Craig Morrison replied for Cabers early in the second half.

Lovat's single-point lead could be very vulnerable to games in hand for Newtonmore, Kingussie and Oban Camanachd.

Oban Celtic came from behind to beat Strathglass 4-3 at Cannich in the National Division.

A 3-0 defeat of Lochside Rovers in Oban clinched the South Division 1 title for Aberdour.

Kilmory became South Division 2 champions with a 1-0 home win over Glenorchy.