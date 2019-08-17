Shinty: Kingussie win Artemis MacAulay Cup

Kingussie celebrate with the Artemis MacAulay Cup

Kingussie won their first major trophy in five years when they came from behind to beat Oban Camanachd 3-2 to lift the Artemis MacAulay Cup at Mossfield Park, Oban.

However, Lovat ousted them from the top of the Mowi Premiership with a 2-0 defeat of Kilmallie.

Newtonmore's 7-2 win over Caberfeidh put them one point off the lead.

A 4-3 victory for Kyles over Lochaber projected them into the top half of the table and left their opponents bottom.

Savio Genini put Kingussie ahead, but before half an hour was played it was advantage Camanachd thanks to Scott MacMillan and Daniel Cameron.

James Falconer tied it up again midway through the second half in advance of Ruairidh Anderson's winner.

With Kingussie in cup action, Lovat secured the lead at the top on goal difference with strikes in the first half from Lewis Tawse and in the second from Cameron MacMillan.

Champions Newtonmore maintained their pursuit after Craig Morrison gave Cabers a first minute lead. Fraser MacKintosh began More's brutal response and Drew MacDonald also got one, Evan Menzies two and Iain Robinson grabbed a hat trick.

Ross MacRae got a double for Kyles as Lochaber' relegation misery deepened despite two from Danny Delaney.

Glasgow Mid Argyll edged Glenurquhart out of the second promotion place in the National Division with a 3-0 success at Beauly. Skye went third with a 5-0 romp on Bute while new champions Fort William made it 13 wins in a row when they defeated Strathglass 5-2 at Cannich.