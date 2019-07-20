Oban Camanachd double joy as they reach MacAuley Cup final as reserves win Sutherland Cup

Lochside Rovers won the Sutherland Cup final

On a weekend when former Oban Camanachd player Bob MacIntyre made a promising Open Golf Championship debut, his hometown shinty club pulled off an impressive cup double.

Camanachd's first team reached the Artemis MacAulay Cup final with a 4-1 eclipse of Glasgow Mid Argyll, while their reserves, Lochside Rovers, won the Scottish junior championship, the Sutherland Cup, 2-1 after extra time against Lovat.

Oban's senior side will now meet Kingussie, 2-1 winners over Badenoch rivals Newtomore, in the MacAulay Cup final in Oban on 17 August.

First-half doubles from Daniel MacVicar and Andrew MacCuish sent Camanachd to the final.

Meanwhile, after four minutes at Beauly, Jamie Robinson scored for Newtonmore, but Ryan MacWilliam got a vital equaliser on half time.

Ruaraidh Anderson scored Kingussie's winner midway through the second half.

A 4-1 defeat of Caberfeidh in Strathpeffer attached Kyles to the leading group in the Mowi Premiership.

Craig Morrison put Cabers ahead early, but Ross MacRae quickly levelled before his own second, and a double for Colin MacDonald, comfortably won it for Kyles.

Inveraray's 3-2 away win over Lochaber lifts them to a point below their opponents at the bottom of the Premiership.

Inveraray raced to a 3-0 lead through a Fraser Watt double and Lewis MacNicol. Ben Delaney got one back for Lochaber before half time and Findlay MacDonald made it a nailbiting last 10 minutes.

Damage to Glenurquhart's National Division promotion push was greatly reduced by James MacPherson's 3-3 equaliser in stoppage time at home to Skye, whose own prospects were correspondingly dented. At the bottom, Bute and Strathglass drew 1-1.

Ross Campbell broke the deadlock for Lochside Rovers after 70 minutes of the Sutherland Cup final at Caol.

Raymond Rennie equalised immediately and Lewis Buchanan's winner came midway through the first period of extra time.