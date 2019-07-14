World Aquatics Championships: Grace Reid determined to keep calm

Tom Daley and Scot Grace Reid will go for gold at the World Championship in South Korea

2019 World Aquatics Championships Dates: 12-28 July Venue: Gwangju, South Korea Coverage: Highlights on BBC Two, updates on BBC R5L Sports Extra, and reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Diver Grace Reid says "keeping her head" will be the key to repeating her World Championship success of 2017.

The Scot partnered Tom Daley to mixed synchronised 3m springboard silver in Budapest and will do so again in South Korea, as well as competing in the women's syncho and on her own.

European and Commonwealth champion Reid, 23, will be targeting a place in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

"It's who can stay out of the chicken coup," said the Edinburgh diver.

"This World Championship is going to be about who can keep their head, do what they do day-in day-out to the level they're capable of.

"From all the experience of such high level competition you can't help feeling familiar each time with the same sort of set up so I take comfort in that."

On Monday, Reid will partner Leeds diver and Commonwealth silver medal holder Kat Torrance in the women's 3m synchro, where a top three finish for would qualify GB for the event at the Olympics.

She will then be back in action in the individual event on Thursday - where she has a medal chance - before teaming up with Daley on Saturday.

Reid maintains she is still the "little girl who chucked herself off a board and landed flat on her face, but didn't care" despite now bidding for world success.

And now she hopes that love of the sport will ease the pressure in Gwangui.

"In an ideal world, everything would be perfect," she said. "But diving is just not that predictable. It's on the day and you've just got to be prepared for anything."

Reid is not the only Scot in action, as James Heatly looks to build on his Gold Coast 2018 bronze in the 1m springboard event - the medal Scotland's first since his grandfather, Sir Peter Heatly, won gold in the 10m Platform in 1958.

The 22-year-old recorded a top 10 finish at the 2017 World Championships and came ninth in Sunday's final in Korea.

"I was so happy to make the final, but I'm a bit frustrated as there was more to give," he told BBC Sport after the warm up to his main event, the 3m, which begins on Wednesday.

"The 3m is the main focus for me, which I've never done before at the Worlds, but the goal is to make the final."