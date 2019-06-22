Tulloch Camanachd Cup: Ewen Fraser double as Newtonmore beat Lovat

Newtonmore were 3-0 winners over Lovat

Just 24 hours after graduating from University, Newtonmore's Ewen Fraser grabbed two extra-time goals to help the Tulloch Camanachd Cup holders into the quarter finals.

Newtonmore beat Lovat 3-0 in a replay, while Kinlochshiel edged Glasgow Mid Argyll 3-2.

Inveraray got their first Mowi Premiership points at the eighth attempt, winning 3-2 against Kilmallie.

Kingussie won 4-1 away to Lochaber and Oban Camanachd beat Kyles 2-0.

Fort William twice came from behind to extend their 100% National Division record to eight games with a 3-2 defeat of second placed Glenurquhart.

Fraser, who graduated in medicine from Aberdeen University, exchanged gown and mortar board for shinty strip to score in each half of extra time after 90 barren minutes. Fraser MacKintosh compounded Lovat's agony in stoppage time.

Kinlochshiel's legendary MacRae clan saw them through to the last eight against lower league Mid Argyll.

Garry MacPherson and Allan Macdonald both scored for Inveraray who were pegged back by Daniel Stewart and a Robert Wood own goal for Kilmallie in advance of Lewis Mongomery's winner.

Savio Genini, James Falconer, Kieryn MacPherson and Ruaraidh Anderson were all on target for Kingussie, as Finlay MacDonald replied for Lochaber.

Daniel Cameron and Andrew MacCuish won it for Oban Camanachd in the first half, setting them up for their next meeting, also with Kyles, in the Celtic Society Cup Final.

Oliver Black and Ewan Brady both edged Glenurquhart in front but Lachie Shaw and Alexander MacMillan equalised before Arran MacPhee won it for Fort, who already look all but certain to return to the Premiership.

Skye's 7-0 defeat of Strathglass brought them back in touch with Glen, and Beauly defeated Bute 3-0.