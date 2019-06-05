Judo World Championships: Sally Conway and Sarah Adlington make British squad

Conway and Adlington will both be hopeful of medals in Japan

Scotland's Sally Conway and Sarah Adlington are among the first eight competitors to be selected for British Judo's World Championships squad.

The rest of the squad will be announced at the end of July for the competition in Japan from 25-31 August.

Olympic and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Conway will compete in the -70kg class.

Commonwealth gold medallist Adlington, who is also Edinburgh-based, will fight at +78kg.

British Judo's Nigel Donohue said: "This is the first time in my years as performance director that we have been in a position to select such a large team at the first stage of selection.

"The selected athletes have enjoyed a great start to the year with medals at Grand Slam and Grand Prix level and we hope that this will continue at the upcoming European Games in Minsk ahead of Tokyo."