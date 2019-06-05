Eilish McColgan & Sarah Inglis get GB call for European 10,000m Cup

Sarah Inglis, along with Eilish McColgan, have been named in the GB team for the European 10,000m Cup

Sarah Inglis says her patience has been "rewarded" after she was named in the British team for the European 10,000m Cup in London next month.

Fellow Scot Eilish McColgan also made the 12-strong team for the event, which is the British Championships and trial for the World Championships in Doha.

Selection for the 6 July race is Inglis' first for GB in nine years.

"I find it hard to believe it has been that long but I am just so happy to see my patience rewarded," said Inglis.

"I have plugged away and now there is a wee pay-off in terms of recognition.

"I'm sure it will be tough given the quality in the UK women at the moment at this distance but again it is just about trying to put myself in the mix and see how it goes it."