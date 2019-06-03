Ewen Ferguson makes most of invite to Belgian Knockout with career-best third

Gregory Havret was beaten by Ewen Ferguson

Ewen Ferguson made the most of his guest appearance on the European Tour to finish a career-best third at the Belgian Knockout in Antwerp.

The 22-year-old Scot lost his semi-final by three shots to eventual winner Guido Migliozzi of Italy.

But he went on to beat Frenchman Gregory Havret by four shots in the third-place play-off.

Ferguson usually plays on the Challenge Tour but received an invite to the tournament at Rinkven International.

As well as the cheque for £55,000, he qualifies for the BMW International in Germany later this month.

Migliozzi, celebating his 30th birthday and who came through the qualifying school in November, secured his second European Tour win of the season with a four-shot victory over Dutchman Darius van Driel in the final.

Like Migliozzi in the final, Ferguson fired a round of three under par against Havret, the Scot finishing with a bogey-free round.