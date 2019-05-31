Dundee: James McPake confirmed as club's new manager

James McPake is the new Dundee manager on a rolling contract

Dundee have confirmed James McPake as their new manager - with former Scotland boss Gordon Strachan expected be involved in an advisory capacity.

Former captain McPake, 34, steps up from youth coach to replace Jim McIntyre, who was sacked after the club's relegation from the top flight.

Jimmy Nicholl has left his role at St Mirren to become McPake's assistant.

"The two of them together are going to be a really strong team for Dundee," said managing director John Nelms.

"If we were going to go with a young manager we had to make sure we had a support team around him that will be a platform for him to be successful. We think we've got that."

Alloa Athletic's Jim Goodwin had been favourite to become Dundee's new manager but talks broke down.

McPake took charge of the team for the final Scottish Premiership game of the season, a 3-2 defeat by St Mirren.

He joined Dundee in 2014 and the last of his 55 appearances for the club came in January 2016, with injury forcing him to retire last year. He helped coach the first team under Paul Hartley and also took charge of the reserves last season.

Strachan, meanwhile, is set to return to his first club after positive discussions with the board.

The former Coventry City and Southampton boss, who managed Celtic for four years from 2005, has been out of the game since his sacking by Scotland in 2017.

Nicholl, 62, is assistant boss of Northern Ireland, a role he previously held under Graeme Murty at Rangers, and has managed Raith Rovers, Millwall and Cowdenbeath.