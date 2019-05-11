Shinty: Kingussie top of Premiership as Lovat lose to Kyles

Kyles beat Lovat to allow Kingussie to go top

Kingussie went back top of the Premiership with a 4-1 home success over Kilmallie while previous leaders Lovat went down 3-2 to visitors Kyles.

Lovat lost ground to the five teams immediately below them, who all won.

Defending champions Newtonmore had a 2-1 victory at Inveraray and Kinlochshiel, whose John MacRae scored four in the first half, swamped Lochaber 8-2.

Oban Camanachd beat Caberfeidh by the odd goal in seven at Mossfield Park.

James Falconer, Roddy Young, Ruaridh Anderson and Savio Genini all scored for Kingussie, with Kilmallie's only response from Innes Blackhall.

Greg Matheson opened early for Lovat and it was almost half-time before Grant Irvine equalised. Lewis Tawse put Lovat back in front and Thomas White quickly replied in advance of Robbie MacLeod's 82nd-minute winner for Kyles, with Lovat now second.

All the goals at Inveraray came in the first half, when Michael Russell put Newtonmore ahead before a flurry just short of the break. Gary MacPherson equalised, followed rapidly by what turned out to be Iain Robinson's winner.

Ali Nixon got Kinlochshiel off the mark in the first minute before John MacRae's goal rush, interrupted by singles from Keith MacRae, and Duncan Matheson and a response from Stuart Callison, brought the half-time score to 7-1. Finlay MacDonald for Lochaber, then Keith MacRae, scored the only remaining goals.

Daniel Cameron and a Daniel MacCuish double gave Oban Camanachd a 3-0 half-time lead. Cabers' Robbie Brindle and Jamie MacKintosh quickly brought it back to 3-2 after the interval, but within two minutes, Andrew MacCuish increased Camanachd's advantage again. Kenny MacKenzie narrowed it once more, but Camanachd held on for almost half an hour.

In the preliminary round of the Camanachd Cup, a first-minute opener from Arran MacPhee sent Fort William towards a 5-1 local derby win at Ballachulish. In the derby, Beauly grabbed an early 2-0 lead in advance of a 3-1 home win over Inverness.

An Aly MacKerracher hat-trick helped Oban Celtic to a 6-3 defeat of Strathglass in Cannich. Craig Anderson's stoppage-time equaliser for Glasgow Mid Argyll on Bute took the remaining tie to a replay at Yoker.

The draw for the first round proper, which includes the Premiership teams, takes place in Fort William on Monday and will be made by Duncan Henderson from Taynuilt, who has attended the past 62 finals.