Shinty round-up: Cup holders Kinlochshiel fall at first hurdle

Holders Kinlochshiel suffered a first-round defeat in the MacAulay Cup, going down 3-2 to Lovat at Balmacara.

Newtonmore progressed 5-1 at Kilmallie while Caberfeidh eliminated second-tier Skye 4-2.

Kingussie completed the North section with a 5-1 away victory over Lochaber.

In the South, Kyles won 3-0 at Inveraray, Bute beat Oban Celtic 3-1 and Glasgow Mid Argyll triumphed 3-0 at Aberdour. Oban Camanachd had a walkover against Col Glen.