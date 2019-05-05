Player of the Year: Old Firm quartet vie for PFA Scotland top prize

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: The Player of the Year nominees in action

Who is Scotland's player of the year? Which manager is the best of the bunch?

All will be revealed at Sunday evening's PFA Scotland annual awards ceremony in Glasgow.

There are five prizes up for grabs from the players' votes - the top man in each division, as well as best young player, while members of the Managers and Coaches Association have made their picks for best boss.

Goal of the season is up for a public online vote.

Celtic captain Scott Brown topped the Premiership player of the year voting among his peers last season. This time, two of his team-mates are in the running for the accolade, while strikers dominate the shortlists in the lower tiers.

BBC Scotland takes a look at the stats behind the nominations.

Battle of Old Firm foes

After finishing third the last two seasons back in the top flight, Rangers will finish runners-up to their city rivals this time round, leading to all four of the Premiership nominees falling on either side of this footballing divide.

For Celtic, who remain on track for a third domestic clear sweep of trophies, it is winger James Forrest and midfielder Callum McGregor who have caught their peers' attention.

Rangers' controversial Columbian striker, Alfredo Morelos, who has scored 29 goals in all competitions - and collected 17 yellow and five red cards in doing so, and Ryan Kent, the winger on loan from Liverpool, have also made the final four.

Promotion contenders come out top

Ross County won what was expected to be tight Championship title race by a comfortable six points and have three of the division's top 10 scorers.

But it is Billy Mckay who has made the shortlist, despite the Northern Ireland striker not playing since February because of injury.

He is up against Ayr United striker Lawrence Shankland, who won the League One award last year and who has racked up more league goals than any of his Championship rivals this season.

Queen of the South veteran Stephen Dobbie has, though, hit the net more times overall, despite his side now facing a play-off to avoid relegation.

The quartet is completed by a third striker from a side chasing promotion - Dundee United's Slovakian, Pavol Safranko.

Striker's dominate nominations

Kevin Nisbet is the joint top league scorer in the whole of Scotland, netting 30 times for the Kirckaldy side, so it is no surprise to see the Raith Rovers striker on the shortlist in League One.

He is joined by Arbroath forward Bobby Linn, who helped Dick Campbell's side secure the title and automatic promotion with a healthy helping of goals.

Also on the shortlist are striker Dale Hilson, who has helped Forfar Athletic secure a promotion play-off place as runners-up, and Dom Thomas, the winger who is in his second loan spell with Dumbarton from Kilmarnock.

Scotland's other joint top goalscorer, Edinburgh City's Blair Henderson, is vying for the League Two prize along with Clyde's former Scotland striker David Goodwillie.

Clyde's veteran midfielder, John Rankin, and Annan Athletic winger Chris Johnston complete the list.

Young Stars

And Scotland's young talent is being celebrated too. Celtic's Kieren Tierney has won the last three but there is a 50-50 chance it will got to Fir Park this time.

Top boss

The coaches will also have their say on Sunday - and, unusually, five managers make the four-man shortlist for the way they have led their side to success this season.

Kilmarnock's Steve Clarke is the only Premiership nominee for the Scotland manager of the year award.

Ross County co-managers Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell ensured the Dingwall side were only the fourth team in 20 years to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Meanwhile, Jim Goodwin's efforts in keeping part-time Alloa Athletic in the second tier have been recognised.

They are joined by Arbroath's Dick Campbell, whose side were runaway winners of the League One title and automatic promotion.