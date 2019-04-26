Kash Farooq: Alex Arthur says Scot is 'world champion material'

Alex Arthur (far left) has been impressed with Kash Farooq's progress

Kash Farooq is "world champion material", says former WBO super featherweight champion Alex Arthur.

Farooq, 23, completed a second successful defence of his British bantamweight title with a fifth-round stoppage against England's Kyle Williams on Thursday.

And Arthur, 40, was hugely impressed by the Scottish fighter's performance.

"Every time I see Kash Farooq, there's something new, he's adding something new to his game," he told BBC Scotland.

"It just looked fantastic. His balance was tremendous, his punch-picking was great. He's added in some really nice defensive skills that are going to help him a great deal moving on from the British title."

Williams, 27, said Glasgow boxer Farooq had "proved that he's ready for that next level".

And Arthur, who won 31 of his 34 fights, said of Farooq: "This isn't this guy's limit. This guy is world champion material. He's getting better all the time. He's becoming a force to be reckoned with."

Commonwealth champion Lee McGregor has invited Farooq to have a double title bout later this year.

"I'm willing to fight Kash in my next fight and that's the fight I want," Edinburgh fighter McGregor posted on social media.

"British and Commonwealth titles on the line, two young Scottish fighters in great form, it's a no-brainer. Over to you Kash."