Shinty: Newtonmore reach MacTavish Cup quarter-final

Newtonmore beat Kilmallie 5-0

Evan Menzies netted four as MacTavish Cup holders Newtonmore cruised into the quarter finals with a 5-0 away win over Kilmallie.

In the day's other first round tie Strathglass overwhelmed Inverness 5-1 to become the third National Division club in the last eight.

There were wins for the Mowi Premiership top two; leaders Lovat beating Lochaber 6-1 and Kingussie winning 2-0 at home to Oban Camanachd.

Kinlochshiel beat Inveraray 4-2.

At Kilmallie, Menzies opened for Newtonmore and followed up with a hat-trick in just six minutes before half time. Iain Robinson completed the rout soon after the restart.

Colin Birnie's double for Strathglass at Cannich came either side of goals from Scott Douglas and Ruairidh Strachan. Charlie MacDonald pulled one back for Inverness at 3-0 and Penri Jones rounded off the action.

Lovat's prolific firing line - who have scored 27 in five league and cup games to date - were on song again at Spean Bridge where Greg Matheson got a treble. Marc MacLachlan scored two with Lewis Tawse also scoring.

Kingussie left it late at Oban with Ruaraidh Anderson's opener coming with eight minutes left and Savio Genini's clincher into stoppage time.

Inveraray scored first and last at the Winterton, but their goals from Robert Wood and Fraser Watt were cancelled out by two from Shiel's John MacRae and one each from WD MacRae and Duncan Matheson.

Lovat, who have a goal advantage of eight, and Kingussie are both unbeaten.

In the National Division, Fort William extended their 100% record into their fourth game when they came from behind for a 2-1 success away to Glasgow Mid Argyll. Skye opened their account with a 5-0 rout of bottom side Beauly.

Newtonmore's reserves progressed with a 5-2 home win over Glenorchy. Skye's second team were the top scorers of the round with a 7-1 defeat of their counterparts from Kilmallie.