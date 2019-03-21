Women's World Curling Championship: Scotland on brink of elimination
- From the section Scotland
Scotland are on the brink of elimination at the Women's World Curling Championship in Denmark after losing twice on Thursday.
The Scots were edged 8-7 by Sweden before a 7-4 defeat to Russia.
Sophie Jackson's team, who have won four and lost six, play their final two round-robin games against USA and Korea on Friday.
Even if they win both, Scotland's chances of finishing in the top six to reach the play-offs are slim.
Those matches will be streamed live on the BBC Sport Scotland website from 08:15 GMT.