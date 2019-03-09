Shinty: Newtonmore off the mark as Lovat draw, Fort William win big again

Newtonmore eased past Caberfeidh

Defending champions Newtonmore secured their first Premiership points of the season with a 3-0 defeat of Caberfeidh at Strathpeffer.

Lovat, 5-0 winners last week, were held to a 2-2 draw at Oban Camanachd.

The only other Premiership match to beat the weather also ended all square with Kingussie and Lochaber drawing 1-1.

Fort William kept up their strong start in the National Division, beating Oban Celtic 5-1.

Jamie Robinson scored Newtonmore's first league goal of the season in the second minute against Caberfeidh. David MacLean made it 2-0 before the break and Fraser MacKintosh secured the points for the champions in the second period.

Daniel MacVicar gave Camanachd the lead at Mossfield and Greg Matheson drew Lovat level. Daniel McCuish put the home side ahead again midway through the second half but Marc MacLachlan restored parity a minute later.

Roddy Young gave Kingussie an early lead but it was cancelled out by Lochaber's Ben Delaney with two minutes remaining.

Fort William notched five goals for the second Saturday in a row, beating Oban Celtic 5-1 at An Aird. They imposed themselves on what is shaping up to be an intriguing second tier. Lewis Morrison opened and Lewis Clark had made it 2-0 by the break.

Arran MacPhee notched a second-half double, his first from a penalty, and Padraig McNeil added a fifth before Daniel MacMillan's late consolation.