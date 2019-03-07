Scott McTominay: Man Utd midfielder gives others Scots 'belief' - Darren Fletcher

Scott McTominay has been capped five times for Scotland since making his debut in March 2018

Scott McTominay will inspire Scottish footballers after starring in the Champions League, says former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher.

Fletcher said the midfielder, 22, was "unbelievable" as United beat Paris St-Germain to reach the quarter-finals.

He believes Scotland international McTominay will only get better.

"It gives other Scottish players the belief that they can go on and do it," Fletcher told BBC Scotland Sportsound.

"We're patriotic and we want to see other Scottish players do well, and it's great to see him in the latter stages of the Champions League.

"I remember watching Barry Ferguson in the Champions League for Rangers playing against top teams, and I saw him getting man of the match, running and controlling the game. That gave me belief that I could go and do that."

McTominay has been capped five times for Scotland since making his debut against Costa Rica in March 2018.

He has started United's past four matches under caretaker-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Fletcher said: "I thought he was unbelievable all night [against PSG] and I thought he was one of the catalysts for the performance because [Marco] Verratti is their playmaker, and Scott was like a rash all over him.

"He pressed him and he kept putting his hands on him and annoying him, frustrating him. He just did not stop, he knew what his role was.

"He was unbelievable against Liverpool as well.

"Fair play to him. He came in last week and did fantastic. He started this season a little bit slow with injuries, but he's come back in and stepped up to the plate and he's not let anyone down."

Comparisons have inevitably been made with Dalkeith-born Fletcher, who spent 12 years at Old Trafford, winning the Premier League title five times and helping the club reach the Champions League final twice.

"You can see the comparison," said Fletcher. "People see a Scottish lad, tall, playing for the team, being the energy, being the legs, doing the unseen work and giving the other players a platform to go and do it.

"He'll want to grow into himself like I did in terms of being more of an influence in terms of passing and being a dynamic force, but you've got to bide your time for that, you've got to earn the respect of your fellow team-mates.

"You've got to do the job you're given and he went out there and did the defensive side to the letter, and that discipline side of his game is what's going to help him in the future.

"It gives you a personal boost because you know you can compete against these players, it gives you no fear. You start giving opposition players no respect because sometimes you can give them too much respect."