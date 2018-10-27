Ricky Burns: Scottish boxer to fight outside UK for second time

Burns (right) will fight in the USA on 17 November

Ricky Burns will fight outside the UK for only the second time in his career next month in the United States.

The Scot, 35, will be on the undercard in the USA at the Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, Kansas, on 17 November. His opponent has yet to be confirmed.

Coatbridge's Burns won his 50th bout as a professional in June, stopping Croat Ivan Njegac after four rounds.

Burns is one of only three UK fighters to have won world titles in three different weight divisions.

He beat Roman Martinez to win the WBO super-featherweight title in 2010, then claimed the WBO lightweight belt against Paulus Moses two years later.

In 2016, Burns won the WBA super-lightweight title when he stopped Italian Michele di Rocco.

However, he lost his title in a unification fight with Julius Indongo in January last year, before losing on points to Anthony Crolla on his return nine months later.