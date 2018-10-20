Scotland hit back to beat Ireland in shinty-hurling contest

Scotland left it late to win the annual shinty-hurling contest with Ireland

A stirring second-half comeback proved to be the key for Scotland's shinty players as they retained the Marine Harvest Trophy with a 14-12 win against Ireland's hurlers at Bught Park, Inverness.

Caberfeidh's Kevin Bartlett struck the winning score late on in the composite rules game which Ireland led for all but seven minutes of play.

All looked lost for the Scots who were trailing 9-0 within half an hour, but their late charge secured a fifth consecutive victory on home ground on manager Garry Reid's debut.

Helped by a strong wind, Ireland rushed into an early 6-0 lead when five different players all sent single point strikes over the crossbar.

Although Scotland looked more likely to grab a three-point goal, the first of those fell to Ireland when Gavin McGowan received a ball from the left for a tap-in at the far post.

Free hits for two points - Scotland's salvation in previous internationals - were conspicuous by their absence for 30 minutes until Bartlett converted the first of the game to break the home team's duck.

Scotland goalkeeper Stuart MacDonald pulled off a vital save from a Jason Forde 50-yarder before Ireland's David McInerney produced a single to make the half time score 10-2 to the visitors.

The hosts enjoyed the wind at their backs in the second half and a greater supply of free hits, of which Bartlett converted two to make it 10-6.

That progressed to 12-7 when goalkeeper Enda Rowland and Forde for Ireland and Scotland's Andrew MacCuish all struck singles.

Scotland scented victory when Newtonmore's veteran striker Glen MacKintosh narrowed the deficit to 12-10, finding the net after a goalmouth scramble.

Victory arrived during a frantic three-minute spell when Greg Matheson grabbed a point from 65 yards and managed another soon after to equalise, before Bartlett's dramatic winner.

"What a fight back," said Reid. "It was just tremendous, especially from 10-2 down at half time.

"I know the wind was there and it was a case of not panicking and believing we could get back into it. We left it late but we got there in the end.

"There was a tremendous pace to the game and the referee didn't blow up for many fouls so it just took us a bit of time to get to grips with that. Kevin's two-pointers are so crucial in this game."

The annual match was preceded by a women's camogie encounter between Scotland and Dublin which the home side won 13-2 and included two goals from Zoe Reid and one each from Lorna MacRae and Kirsty Deans.

A 3-2 victory in club shinty for Lochside Rovers over Inveraray leaves Bute champions of South Division 1. The island side now have to confirm whether they will accept promotion back to the National Division.