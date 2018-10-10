First School of Shinty in Kingussie targets teenage participation

Scotland's first School of Shinty is to open in Kingussie, with the sport's governing body exploring "similar initiatives across the country".

It will start in October at Kingussie High School - exactly 125 years since the Camanachd Association was formed in the Highland town.

The academy set-up aims to produce future players, coaches and officials.

Association chief executive Derek Keir said that maintaining interest into teenage years had been a problem.

"Primary school participation has grown substantially over the past few years," he said.

"However, sustaining this into secondary schools was highlighted as a priority through our club consultations last year."

The initiative has the backing of Kingussie, Newtonmore, Kincraig and Badenoch and Strathspey Ladies shinty clubs, which all operate within a 10-mile radius of the school.

The School of Shinty will begin with a 10-week block from October to December and will be offered continuously throughout the school terms in the second year.

As well as the development of shinty skills and match tactics, the school will offer opportunities to learn about physical fitness, time management, mental preparation and nutrition/hydration required to compete at the top of any sport.