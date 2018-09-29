Shinty: Skye win to take relegation decider to final fixture

Skye beat Caberfeidh to give themselves an outside chance of catching them and avoiding relegation

Skye's remote chances of Premiership survival remain alive after the island side came back from 2-0 down away to Caberfeidh to earn a 4-3 victory.

Champions Newtonmore got their hands on the league trophy in advance of their 3-1 away win at Kyles.

And Kilmallie celebrated their National Division success with a 5-1 thumping of Beauly.

Last season's Premiership winners Kinlochshiel enhanced their prospects of finishing second by edging out Lovat 2-1 at Balmacara.

In Strathpeffer, Cabers looked well on their way to victory when Kevin Bartlett and Ruaraidh MacLeman had them 2-0 up within half an hour. However, James Pringle made a vital response for Skye on the stroke of half-time.

Ruaraidh MacLeod, Will Cowie and Pringle again then turned the game on its head in just eight minutes, while Bartlett narrowed Cabers' deficit to a single goal.

Skye's cause still looks lost since they would need an away win over Oban Camanachd and Cabers to lose to Kinlochshiel, turning round a whopping 16 goals between the two games.

A clinical first-half double from Aberdeen medical student Ewen Fraser sent Newtonmore well on their way to victory over their old rivals Kyles in the champions' final game.

In the second half Glen MacKintosh got More's third, with Robbie MacLeod pulling one back.

Mathesons monopolised the scoring at Balmacara when Duncan put Kinlochshiel ahead in the first half, Greg equalised for Lovat and Duncan grabbed Shiel's winner.

A Michael Rodger hat-trick, including the only goal of the second half, set the foundations of Kilmallie's celebratory victory. Their other scorers were Daniel Stewart and Liam MacDonald, while Sean Stewart replied for Beauly at 4-0.

Meanwhile, Glasgow Mid Argyll defeated Strathglass 3-1 at Yoker.