Shinty: Newtonmore clinch title to seal season treble

Newtonmore have won the league to go with the Camanachd Cup and MacTavish Cup

Newtonmore clinched an eighth Premiership title in nine years and a 2018 treble with a 3-2 home win over Oban Camanachd at The Eilan.

Skye were all but relegated after Lovat came from behind to defeat them 3-2 in Kiltarlity and outgoing champions Kinlochshiel were held to a goalless draw at Kingussie.

Fort William maintained their challenge for the second promotion place in the National Division with a 3-0 away win over Glasgow Mid Argyll, but their hopes took a huge blow when Inveraray beat champions Kilmallie 7-1.

Iain Robinson got Newtonmore off to a solid start and Evan Menzies added a second before apparently putting the game and the title beyond doubt early in the second half. However, Camanachd charged back into the match with an Andrew MacCuish double, leaving the outcome on a knife edge for the final half hour.

Newtomore held on to secure a title which leaves their run since 2010 broken only by Kinlochshiel's 2017 success, adding this trophy to the Camanachd and MacTavish Cups.

Skye boosted their struggling hopes of survival with an opener from Ruairidh MacLeod before Greg Matheson's equaliser. Soon after the restart, Will Cowie put the island side ahead again but Lovat defender Callum Cruden, now recovered from an accidental blow in the face from a team-mate's stick, emerged as Lovat's hero with a winning double.

To pull of a great escape, Skye now need to pull back four points on Caberfeidh as well as a goal difference of 18 in their last two games.

Already relegated Glenurquhart's farewell to the Premiership was delayed by waterlogging at Kyles' Tighnabruich pitch.

A second-half double, including a penalty, from Arran MacPhee followed by a goal from Lewis Morrison sealed the points for Fort William in their final game at Yoker.

However, Fort's local rivals Kilmallie, with the title already won, faced an onslaught from Fort's promotion competitors Inveraray. Fraser Watt and Lewis MacNicol both got doubles in a comprehensive victory which leaves Inveraray now needing just a point in their final game at Beauly on 6 October to go up alongside Kilmallie and ahead of Fort William.