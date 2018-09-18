BBC Sport - Trick shot: Glasgow City goal in romp over Renfrew is easy on the eye

Trick shot: Glasgow City's goal is easy on the eye

Pass. Touch. Control. Finish. Glasgow City score a fine goal in their 11-0 romp over Renfrew.

Hayley Lauder's delicious backheel takes out the Renfrew defence in Glasgow City's 11-0 Scottish Cup quarter-final win on Sunday. Kirsty Howat adds the finish.

City will now play holders Hibernian, who also won their tie against Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale 11-0, in the semi-finals.

Footage courtesy of Glasgow City

