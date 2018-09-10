Scotland v Albania: The team you picked for Nations League opener

Uefa Nations League: Scotland v Albania Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Monday, 10 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app.

Scotland face Albania in their Uefa Nations League opener later on Monday, and more than 20,000 of you have submitted the team you would like to see running out at Hampden.

More than 50% chose Allan McGregor in goal, with the in-form Rangers veteran poised to get the nod over Celtic's Craig Gordon.

Over half of you had new captain Andy Robertson at left-back, with rival Kieran Tierney picked in every position across the back four, but not enough in any individual slot to make your final selection.

Will Alex McLeish follow suit or again pick Tierney as part of a three-man central defence, as he did against Belgium?

Ryan Fraser started at right wing-back in Friday's 4-0 friendly defeat, but you prefer Callum Paterson at right-back with James Forrest as a winger in a more orthodox 4-4-2.

Remember, you can select any type of formation - 3-5-2, 4-5-1, 3-4-3 etc - you prefer to set your team up in, and you still have time to pick your own XI and share it with your friends...